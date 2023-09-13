Lil Wayne was in attendance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with a mystery woman who the rapper's security prevented from being filmed.

Lil Wayne Has New Boo?

On Tuesday night (Sept. 12), all eyes were on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which was held at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Lil Wayne made multiple performances during the award show, but one on-camera moment was shut down by Weezy's security. In the video below, Wayne is walking backstage holding hands with a mystery woman when MTV's camera rolls up on the rapper. Wayne's security guard initially puts his hand out to signal the person filming to stop. Seconds later, he physically grabs the camera and points it away from Wayne and the woman.

Who Is the Mystery Woman Wayne Was Holding Hands With?

Internet sleuths have appeared to identify the person Lil Wayne was walking hand-in-hand with as a woman named Krystal who goes by the Instagram handle krissisopretty35. Lil Wayne was previously in a long-term relationship with model Denise Bidot. In April of 2021, Weezy even sparked rumors that the couple had gotten married.

See video of Lil Wayne holding hands with a mystery woman at the MTV Video Music Awards below.

Watch Lil Wayne’s Security Prevents MTV Camera From Filming Wayne Holding Hands With Mystery Woman Backstage at VMAs