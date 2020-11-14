Lil Uzi Vert Says He and Future Have Another Release Coming

Future and Lil Uzi Vert just released their highly anticipated new joint mixtape, Pluto x Baby Pluto, and it looks like there is more where that came from.

According to Uzi, the duo have another offering in the stash that they will be releasing sometime in the near future. Uzi let the cat out of the bag on Twitter on Saturday (Nov. 14). "Crazy thing is me and @1future about 2 drop again," the Eternal Atake rapper tweeted.

Giving more details on the forthcoming release, he added, "The first one was strictly for the Skreeeetz...... The second one is for the BIGGEST SPEAKERS YOU OWN I’m telling you. Mark my words @1future."

LUV didn't provide any more information on the upcoming release.

Hendrix and Uzi's new Pluto x Baby Pluto project features 16 songs and is sans any guest appearances. The effort was first teased back in July, with the announcement being followed up by the release of the singles "Over Your Head" and "Patek," neither of which appeared on the final version of the mixtape. With both rappers' work ethic in the studio, it's no surprise that they came up with enough material to put together another project right after the release of Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Future is no stranger to releasing joint projects with other rappers, having dropped over half a dozen throughout his career including collaborations with Drake (What a Time to Be Alive), Juice Wrld (Wrld on Drugs), Young Thug (Super Slimy), Gucci Mane (Free Bricks) and more. This is Uzi's second collab project following 1017 vs The World with Gucci Mane in 2016.