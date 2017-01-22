Kur Drops “Razor/Havoc” Video Featuring Chynna Rogers

Kur drops a two for one, releasing the visuals for the songs "Razor" featuring Chynna Rogers and "Havoc."

Both tracks reside on his most recent offering Have Not EP. In the "Razor" half of the video, Kur and Chynna post up in a smoked-out, dimly lit house party that has plenty of weed and libations to go around.

"Got a cup full of pink stuff and it tastes alright/I got that flow that they all like, that they all bite/I just met a bitch and I'm off the Henny, it's gonna be a long night/If we tell a nigga it's on sight, then it's on sight/Gotta cash flow, shit flowing right, shit going right/Niggas contradict before u give advice take your own advice," Kur raps.

In the "Havoc" visual, the Philly rapper strolls the around his hood while recounting street tales from his past.

Kurs's name has been buzzing for a few years now, with his stock rising last year when he appeared on the 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, alongside, Young M.A, Dave East, Ms. Jade and Sam Black.

He dropped his Have Not EP back in October. The eight-song project featured guest appearances from Coop, Lihtz and Chynna Rogers.

In November, he put out the video for the song "Stuck in My Ways."

Look for big things to pop off for the Pennsylvania MC in 2017.

Watch the videos for "Razor" and "Havoc" above.

