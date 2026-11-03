Kool DJ Red Alert Announces Retirement From Radio After 40 Years

Kool DJ Red Alert has announced his radio retirement after over four decades on the airwaves.

On Monday (Nov. 2), the legendary DJ and hip-hop pioneer made the announcement in an Instagram post, revealing he'll be playing a four-hour set as his "farewell broadcast" on Nov. 30 on his current radio home, 107.5 WBLS in New York City.

"Today I stand before you to announce that I'm saying farewell to radio," Red Alert said in a video. "It has been an honor in my life to share the airwaves with the community for over four decades."

He continued: "Thank you for being a part of my journey. The love, the memories, the music and the connection we all have shared and will always hold a special place in my heart. Although I am stepping away from radio, my passion for music and entertainment remains strong. I will continue to bring the sounds, the energy and the vibe to the people through DJing special events and community celebrations. Radio may be one chapter, but the music and the entertainment will continue. Respect."

At 70-years-old, Red Alert has been on the turntables for 50 years. In the 1970s, the Harlem native invented what we now know as mixtapes when he became the first DJ to record mix compilation albums on cassette tapes. His radio career began shortly after in the mid 1980s on New York's KISS 98.7 FM, where he then became the first mixshow DJ to bring dancehall to mainstream radio. He later moved over to New York's Hot97 in the 1990s when the format flipped to hip-hop, and then moved on to WBLS, where he has been since.

Watch Kool DJ Red Alert announce his radio retirement below.

Watch Kool DJ Red Alert Announce Retirement From Radio

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