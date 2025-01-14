Ye Declares Himself the G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.s as He Sells New Slipper Shoe

Ye proclaims to be the G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.s as he rolls out a new line of Yeezy slipper shoes.

Ye Goes on Epic Rant After Announcing New Shoe Model

On Monday night (Jan. 13), the artist formerly known as Kanye West announced a new drop on his YZY website. The post features a new slipper design called the SL-01. The black low-top shoe is very streamlined, sans any markings and includes a rigid sole. "SL-01 at https://yzy-sply.com/ I don’t collab," he captioned the post.

In a follow-up post, Ye shared a photo of an old laptop computer. He captioned that post, "To be specific Any brand other than Yeezy F**k you Close your dirty a*s laptops."

Clearly on one, Ye quadrupled down on the braggadocio a few hours later in a post shared on Tuesday (Jan. 14). In the post, which features a photo of goat, the Chicago artist declared himself the greatest of all time at basically everything.

"RAPS [goat emoji] BEATS [goat emoji] ALBUMS [goat emoji] CLOTHES [goat emoji] PROPHECY [goat emoji] CHOIR [goat emoji] SHOES [goat emoji] MONEY [goat emoji] POSTS [goat emoji]," he captioned the photo. "TWEETS [goat emoji] AWARDS [goat emoji] AWARD SPEECHES [goat emoji] THE GOAT OF ALL GOATS OF ANY GOAT THAT WAS EVER GOATED [goat emoji] YOUR FAVORITE GOATS FAVORITE GOAT [goat emoji] YOUR DADS DAD TELL YA MOM YOU GOT A NEW DAD [goat emoji] PERFORMANCE [goat emoji] SHOW [goat emoji] SHOW MONEY [goat emoji] TOUR MONEY [goat emoji] GROUP ALBUMS [goat emoji] DOCUMENTARIES [goat emoji] EXECUTIVE PRODUCER [goat emoji] BRAND OWNER [goat emoji] TEETH [goat emoji] MOST PRODIGIES [goat emoji] INFLUENCE [goat emoji] ORIGINALITY [goat emoji] MASKS [goat emoji] CRASH OUT [goat emoji] CARS [goat emoji] HOMES [goat emoji] PROPERTIES [goat emoji] PAP PIC [goat emoji] TALENT RECRUIT [goat emoji] HE BEEN DID IT [goat emoji] HE BEEN SAID IT [goat emoji]."

He concluded, "THEY TOLD YOU I WAS DEAD BROKE CLONED DO THIS SOUND LIKE A CLONE I DONT TAKE ADVICE I GIVE IT I DO AND SAY WHAT THE F**K I WANNA SAY WHEN I WANNA SAY HOW I WANNA SAY WHENEVER I WANNA SAY IT EVERYBODY WANTED TO KNOW WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YE NEVER GOT MONEY AGAIN I GUESS WE’LL NEVER F**KING KNOOOOW WE’LL NEVER EVER EVER F**KING KNOOOOOOOW I’M RICH FOREVER AND EVER IN EVERY LIFETIME."

Cop the new YZY SL-01 here.

Ye Rips Adidas

Ye's latest rant comes on the heels of him going off on Adidas on social media and accusing them of stealing his designs and oppression.

"I did phenomenal work for you guys and because I stood up for myself yall tried to intimidate and oppress me everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before 'the tweet,'" he wrote in part.

Ye is currently in album mode. He has recently been teasing the new album Bully.

Check out Ye's latest social media posts below.

