Joe Budden Makes a Surprise Appearance as a Rapper With an Alibi on Law & Order

Joe Budden went from the podcast couch to television with his surprise appearance on the latest episode of Law & Order.

On Thursday's (Oct. 29) episode of Law & Order, titled "Property," Budden makes his primetime television acting debut playing a rapper who is connected to the episode's murder victim through the local art scene. In the video below, two detectives visit Joe's fictional character's home after they discover he left an angry voicemail on the victim’s phone. During their interrogation, Budden, as his character, is calm and eagerly answering the detectives' questions. At one point, he even gives them a few leads and provides a solid alibi for himself.

It's no coincidence that Joe Budden appears on Law & Order. The rapper-turned-podcaster has partnered with Law & Order creator Dick Wolf's Wolf Entertainment, Headline Studio and Advance Local to voice the weekly podcast series, Crime in America with Joe Budden.

Budden joins a growing list of rappers who have appeared in the Law & Order franchise. Other rapper-actors with guest appearances include Ludacris, Method Man, Big Boi, Snoop Dogg, Big Daddy Kane, and 2 Chainz.

And let's not forget that Ice-T holds the record as the longest-running male actor in a U.S. primetime television series with his role in the Law & Order universe. The West Coast hip-hop icon has been playing Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for 27 seasons.

Check out Joe Budden's cameo appearance on Law & Order below.

Watch Joe Budden's Surprise Appearance as a Rapper With an Alibi on Law & Order Below

Get our free mobile app