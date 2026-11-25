ILoveMakonnen is trading the spotlight for a more traditional line of work, as the rapper is currently stocking grocery shelves in Portland, Ore., where he's lived for the past decade.

In a new interview with Variety published on Tuesday (Nov. 24), Makonnen opened up about his decision to take on a regular job and how the work has given him a renewed sense of purpose. Although he's still making music, his relationship with the industry has changed, and he's found a different sense of fulfillment through working a regular job.

"I'm feeling useful as a human again," Makonnen told the publication. "I'm not useful in music anymore. [...] I just want to be more helpful to my community."

In a post on his TikTok account, the rapper shared a video of himself at the local store he works at. He showcased the shelves he stocked.

This isn't Makonnen's first time in the service industry since achieving stardom. Last August, he made headlines after appearing in TikTok videos flipping burgers at Portland restaurant Little Griddle during a fundraiser for fire-damaged Burn Money Studios. One of the videos garnered more than 1.3 million views and helped bring customers to the restaurant, although Makonnen said his newfound attention eventually began interfering with its regular operations.

"Before I was a celebrity, I've always experienced being in the service industry," he explained. "So I know about servicing more than being serviced."

Makonnen also discussed his complicated relationship with the music industry, expressing frustration over feeling overlooked despite his accomplishments and the different audiences he believes he could reach.

"I'm gay, I'm colored. I'm from America, [I've] got a Grammy-nominated song. It's like, [I] fit in so many markets where a lot of people can't go. And it's like, 'We still can't book you,'" he said.

While he doesn't regret being authentic, Makonnen admitted that doing so hasn't necessarily been rewarded in the industry.

"The only regret is being real, because the world ain't real," he said. "Being real is not awarded… I'm not gonna be able to be a star… so I'm gonna go do my real life."

Check out videos of ILoveMakonnen working in service jobs below.

Watch ILoveMakonnen Get to It in Service Jobs

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DN5zt_UjR3A/

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