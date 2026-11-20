Ice Spice is officially immortalized in wax with her very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.

On Thursday (Nov. 19), the iconic wax museum unveiled the life-size sculpture at its Times Square location in New York City, with Ice herself in attendance for the special occasion.

In footage from the unveiling, the Bronx rapper can be seen getting an up-close look at her wax double, repeatedly expressing her amazement at the resemblance. The figure recreates one of her most recognizable looks from her early career, featuring her signature short orange afro, a red-and-black animal-print bodysuit, black sneakers and chunky jewelry.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight following the reveal, Ice Spice said the figure successfully captured her essence. She also reflected on seeing herself recreated in the look that helped define her introduction to the music industry.

"Now, looking back into that moment, I see it in my face," she said. "I was so confident."

The rapper also described the experience as something of a trip down memory lane, comparing seeing the figure to stepping into a time machine and revisiting the period when she first started making a name for herself. She admitted that she initially felt a little intimidated by seeing her wax likeness but eventually became comfortable with her new double.

The life-size recreation is now on display at Madame Tussauds New York, located in Times Square.

Check out Ice Spice's wax figure and videos of her reacting to the reveal below.

Watch Ice Spice Meet Her Wax Figure

See Every Hip-Hop Wax Figure