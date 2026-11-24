Gamers have discovered they can score $22,000 diamond grills in Grand Theft Auto VI.

Since GTA VI launched on Nov. 19, players have been discovering all kinds of awesome additions through their gameplay. One of them is iced-out grills. On Monday (Nov. 23), gaming content creator GetLiveMar revealed on X.com how to cop the diamond grill, which includes going to a certain tattoo shop called Cross My Heart Tattoos in the third chapter of the game. The game offers multiple grills, including gold ones, but a bustdown diamond set costs a whopping $22,000. You can watch GetLiveMar's video below.

GTA VI has been the talk of social media since its release last week. The video game also boasts cameos from famous rap stars. Sexyy Red appears at a nightclub where players can interact with her on the dance floor as she shows off twerking moves. Florida rhymer Denzel Curry also makes a cameo as a character named DWNPLY. Additionally, the game features original music from rappers Travis Scott, Pooh Shiesty, Cardi B, Trick Daddy, and Trina, while JT hosts Vice City Rap Radio.

One rapper you won't see in GTA VI is Waka Flocka Flame. The Atlanta rapper made headlines for calling out men aged 35 and older who spend time playing GTA VI.

Check out how to score iced-out diamond grills in GTA VI below.

Watch How to Get $22,000 Diamond Grills in Grand Theft Auto VI

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