GloRilla admits there's some static with Megan Thee Stallion, seemingly hinting that their friendship may have changed due to hating.

On Saturday (Nov. 21), Glo spoke to social media personality Armon Wiggins during an X Spaces live conversation, where he asked about the longstanding rumors that the former friends were beefing. While the Memphis rapper did not directly name Meg in her response, she spoke about the importance of mutual support and how some friendships can become complicated when that support is not reciprocated.

"I'm a woman of God. Let me just say this," she said. "I love everybody and I want everybody to excel in what they do. That’s all I gotta say about everything. This what I will say: sometimes people don't feel the same way about you that you feel about them."

She went on to say how she wants her people to do the best, adding, "That's how I am with anybody I've ever been around. The conflict comes in when it's time for it be reciprocated. People wanna see you do good... And I'm not directing this at nobody. This is in general. This is an ongoing thing with a few people in my life right now. People wanna see you do good, but they don't wanna see you [do better than them]."

The two rappers appeared to be close in 2024, collaborating on "Wanna Be" and its remix with Cardi B, as well as Megan's "Accent." That year, GloRilla also joined Megan's Hot Girl Summer Tour, where the pair publicly expressed love and support for one another.

Rumors of a falling-out started circulating in 2025, after fans noticed that the two appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram following GloRilla sharing an Instagram story post featuring Tory Lanez's song "Y.D.L.R." Megan has been outspoken about Tory, who was convicted of shooting her in 2020. GloRilla later clarified that the repost was innocent.

Speculation picked up again later that year following online exchanges involving Megan's former stylist EJ King, who had started working with Glo, and Meg's hairstylist Kellon Deryck. Fans also pointed to comparisons between the rappers' album performances and social media activity as possible signs of tension. Neither artist has confirmed that those incidents led to a personal dispute.

During the X Spaces, Glo also addressed the beef with her sister, BroRilla, which started earlier this year over money issues thrown at the rapper by Bro. After calling Glo out back in February for allegedly abandoning her family, BroRilla later apologized online. On the Spaces, Glo said she accepts the apology but does not plan to allow BroRilla to get close to her again, explaining that she wants to prevent a similar situation from happening in the future.

Listen to the audio from the conversation below.

Listen to What GloRilla Says About Megan Thee Stallion and BroRilla

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