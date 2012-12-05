Drake’s OVO Label Signs Deal With Warner Bros.

October’s Very Own, the label founded by Drake, has reportedly signed a deal with Warner Bros. Records.

There were rumors on Hits Daily Double that Drizzy did settle on a deal, but a reliable source tells Billboard that the partnership is underway.

Drake is currently a solo artist on YMCMB under Universal. Along with his producer 40, the Toronto natives have built the OVO brand from the ground up. Fans are familiar with the blog that Drake uses to premiere new music, as well as his clothing brand and the OVO Fest. Check back with XXL later today for more information on this development.