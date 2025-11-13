Drake Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over ‘What Did I Miss?’ Video

Drake has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his music video for the track "What Did I Miss?"

On Wednesday (Nov. 12), photographer Gabriele Galimberti sued Drizzy in United States District Court for the Central District of California. The lawsuit accuses the OVO head honcho of "willful, brazen and extensive unlawful infringement." Galimberti alleges Drake infringed upon a photo in his portrait series The Ameriguns, which shows a family in a pool that is surrounded by various firearms.

Drake's "What Did I Miss?" music video features a similar scene showing the Canadian rap star rapping the lyrics to the song while standing poolside surrounded by several guns.

"Without the consent of Plaintiff, and without his knowledge, Defendants infringed upon his rights by creating an entire music video scene featuring an unauthorized copy of the Original Work in the Infringing Video," the filing reads. "Defendants’ actions have caused significant harm to Plaintiff and the Original Work, thereby significantly damaging the value of the Original Work, all of the Plaintiff’s other works, and the value of any licenses for his photography in the relevant markets."

Drake released the music video for "What Did I Miss?" on July 6 as part of his Iceman YouTube series. The song is expected to be a single from his upcoming Iceman album.

Galimberti is asking for a jury trial and seeking unspecified damages.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team and UMG for comment.

Read an Excerpt From The Lawsuit Against Drake