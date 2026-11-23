More than 12,000 people were evacuated from Don Toliver's Manchester, England concert last night after an unknown substance believed to be tear gas reportedly caused choking, coughing and eye irritation.

This past Sunday (Nov. 22), emergency services responded to a major incident at Manchester's Co-op Live arena shortly after 10 p.m. local time. According to Greater Manchester Police, venue staff initially alerted officers after reports that people in the crowd were experiencing side effects from an unknown substance. One person was transported to the hospital, while several others received medical assessments at the scene. The venue was subsequently evacuated, and authorities began investigating what the substance was and how it entered the arena.

Videos circulating online show the chaotic scene as concertgoers began walking away from the center of the venue after seemingly inhaling the substance. While speculation has circulated that the substance may have been tear gas, police have not confirmed its identity. The local ambulance service also reported that dozens of people were assessed for eye and respiratory symptoms, and the arena was scheduled to undergo a full decontamination as a precaution.

Don addressed the incident Monday morning (Nov. 23), announcing that he would be postponing his scheduled O2 London show to Dec. 15.

"I'm very sad to sit here and say I have to reschedule the O2 London show to December 15 due to unfortunate incident last night Manchester," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I just wanna make sure everyone is safe and the next show goes on properly. My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night @ co-op live. The only thing I love more than creating music is performing for my fans! STOP BRING BULLSH*T INTO MY SHOWS!! It ain't cool see you soon London. Love you guys."

Live Nation gave further context to the rescheduled show on their Instagram Story, writing, "Due to production delays following last night’s show at Co-op Live in Manchester, tonight's @dontoliver concert at The 02 is rescheduled to 15th December. All tickets for tonight's show at The 02 will be valid for December 15th. We are sorry to everyone affected by last night's events in Manchester and full refunds for that show will automatically be processed to ticket holders."

Co-op Live also provided a statement to XXL, confirming that it is working with Greater Manchester Police to determine what happened.

"Following an incident in the crowd at last night's show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify the cause and action appropriately," the venue said. "Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP."

Greater Manchester Police released additional details about the evacuation, confirming that more than 12,000 people were safely escorted out of the arena. Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker, who served as Gold Commander for the incident, said emergency services treated several people at the scene, while one person was taken to the hospital. Police also advised anyone who attended the concert and subsequently experienced symptoms to visit their local hospital.

Authorities say their investigation into the unknown substance and the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing.

Check out videos from the chaotic scene below, as well as Don's full statement.

See Videos From the Chaotic Scene at Don Toliver's Manchester Concert

See Don Toliver's Statement About His Manchester Concert

dontoliver/Instagram dontoliver/Instagram

See Best-Selling Hip-Hop Projects in 2026 So Far