Diddy Sued by Two Women Who Claim They Were Raped by Puff at Trump Tower – Report

Diddy is facing two new lawsuits filed by the same amount of women who claim they were sexually assaulted by the music mogul at Trump Tower in New York.

Diddy Hit With Two New Lawsuits

The civil lawsuits against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder continue to mount as his criminal case looms. On Tuesday (Feb. 4), TMZ reported two anonymous women recently sued Puff with allegations of sexual assault. The first Jane Doe, a former bottler service attendant, claims she attended a party hosted by Diddy at the Limelight nightclub in New York City in the late 1990s where sex parties were taking place on the upper levels of the venue. After the party, Doe claims she and a friend went to an afterparty at the Trump Hotel in Midtown.

While there, the woman claims she and her friend were taken to a suite with Diddy and several other men. There, she was held hostage, drugged and forced to participate in group sex. Diddy ordered a club promoter to sexually assault her while Diddy watched, Doe claims.

The second lawsuit appears to be filed by the friend of Jane Doe. She details a similar account and alleges she was raped twice. Once by Diddy, and a second time by someone Diddy ordered to sexually assault her.

Both lawsuits have reportedly been filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed over a dozen lawsuits on behalf of Diddy accusers since the embattled music mogul's arrest last September.

XXL has reached out to Buzbee for comment.

Diddy's Legal Team Responds to New Claims

Diddy's legal team has responded to XXL's request for comment with the following statement.

"As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

The new lawsuits come on the heels of the federal government hitting Diddy with a superseding indictment, which adds two more victims to his criminal case. Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His trial is slated to begin on May 7.