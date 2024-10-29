Diddy Accused of Forcing Minors to Perform Oral Sex in Two New Lawsuits – Report

The barrage of lawsuits against Diddy continues as the embattled music mogul has reportedly been sued two more times this week by accusers who claim they were minors when Puff allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Two New Diddy Lawsuits

On Monday (Oct. 28), two more anonymous accusers filed lawsuits against Diddy, born Sean Combs, in New York state court, Rolling Stone reports. The first John Doe claims he was only 10 years old when the alleged incident took place. He alleges his parents accompanied him to Manhattan to meet with music execs about his burgeoning music career. A consultant hired by his parents took him to a hotel where he was left alone with Diddy. It was there John Doe claims he was given a soda he belives was spiked with drugs.

"After plaintiff consumed his soda and began feeling its effects, Combs told plaintiff to move closer to him, which plaintiff did. Combs then abruptly pushed plaintiff down and said words to the effect of, 'You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes,'" the lawsuit reads. "Once plaintiff had pushed plaintiff down, Combs pulled his penis out of his pants and told the ten-year-old plaintiff to ‘kiss it.’ When plaintiff resisted, Combs nevertheless forced his penis into plaintiff’s mouth and proceeded to repeatedly push it in and out." John Doe claims he passed out and woke up with anal pain.

He claims he told his parents about the incident after they noticed something was wrong but they "were terrified of the potential consequences of reporting the abuse."

The second lawsuit was filed by a man who claims he was 17 when Diddy sexually assaulted him in 2008. The accuser, who also filed the lawsuit as John Doe, says he participated in a three-day audition for Making the Band. The first day, the suit says, Diddy began groping the accuser and asked him if he could handle "sexual pressure" in the music industry.

The man claims Combs allegedly forced him to perform oral sex and sodomized him later that day during a private meeting. On the third day of the audition, the man claims Diddy and a bodyguard raped him to test his "willingness to do anything necessary to succeed in the music industry," the suit claims.

Diddy has been hit with over two dozen sexual assault lawsuits in the last 11 months. He is also fighting a criminal case where he has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy's team has previously commented on the bevy of lawsuits currently being filed by The Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of 120 accusers.

"The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity," the statement reads. "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team and the Buzbee Law Firm for comment.