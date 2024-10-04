Diddy Accuser Gives Detailed Account of What She Experienced as a Go-Go Dancer at His Parties

One of Diddy's accusers is detailing what she experienced working as a go-go dancer and allegedly being sex trafficked at Puff's celeb-filled parties.

Adria English Goes in Detail About Her Experience Working for Puff

On Friday (Oct. 4), Daily Mail published an exclusive interview with Adria English, one of the 12 people who have sued the embattled media mogul since last November. In her lawsuit, which was filed back in July, the former adult film star claims she was forced to have sex with guests at Diddy's shindigs. In the new article, English gives more fine points about her time as a dancer at Diddy's famous soirees.

English alleged sexual encounters happened in secluded areas of Diddy's homes and that some guests were totally unaware of the debauchery going on outside of the main party. She also admitted to having sex with celebrity guests but declined to divulge their identities because of her pending civil case.

Aside from the parties, she alleged that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder tried to perform sex acts on her ex-boyfriend during a casting call for his clothing line Sean John.

"Ten minutes, maybe less, go by and all of a sudden, the door swings open, and my ex is yelling: 'F**k that, f**k that,'" she recalled. "And then he comes storming out, and I'm like, 'What's going on?' "He's angry. When we got out of the elevator, he goes, 'That ni**a tried to suck my d**k.'"

In her initial lawsuit, English claimed she met Diddy in 2004 and she began working as a go-go dancer at his parties. Shortly afterward, English claimed, Diddy began pimping her out to his celebrity guests.

"I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual," English told Daily Mail.

She claimed Diddy would be compensated for her services by the guests. She says she stopped working with Diddy in 2009 after many failed promises.

A month after suing Diddy, English filed a police report with the Miami Police Department in connection to her lawsuit claims. However, the police determined there was not enough evidence to investigate her allegations.

Earlier this week, English was dropped by her attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd who cited irreconcilable differences and English's "continued behavior and self-destructive activities."

Diddy's Team Responds to English's New Interview

A spokesperson for Diddy has released the following statement in response to English's latest claims.

"Less than three months after filing her lawsuit against Sean Combs, Adria English has been dropped by both of her attorneys after making completely fabricated statements," the statement reads. "In papers filed with the court this week, her former attorneys cited Ms. English’s 'questionable antics' and 'undermining behavior.' As we’ve said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof—and this case is a clear example of that. Adria English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone."

Aside from his criminal case, Diddy is dealing with several lawsuits with more possibly on the horizon. On Tuesday (Oct. 1), Texas attorney Tony Buzbee announced he is representing 120 people who plan to sue Diddy and his associates for sexual assault.