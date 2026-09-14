Chief Keef Claims ‘Racist’ Pilot Allegedly Canceled His Flight, Apologizes for Chicago Tour Stop Being Rescheduled

Chief Keef has issued an apology to fans after his recent Chicago show was cancelled so last minute that people were already in the venue.

Last Saturday (Sept. 12), Sosa was set to kick off his Chief Keef Live 2026 tour in his hometown of Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion. But with no further details, the show was abruptly cancelled at the last minute. Hours later, he offered an apology on his Instagram Story, explaining the issue was a cancelled flight due to what he says was a racist pilot.

"It wasnt f**king me at all yall. Or it wasnt the city," he said. "It was a pilot who got very racist at the clear port. And the pilot decided to cancel my plane, Which had us scattering to find new jets. And by time we found an option it would be too late to land and do a full show."

Thankfully fans won't have to wait too long to see him again, as the show has already been rescheduled to later this month.

"So we postponed it til the 23rd. Thanks to the city. No i aint happy. yes i am upset," he added. "I know all of you anticipated this just like me. For days and weeks and a few months. Thanks to all who came to see me today I really love all of yall, who bought a ticket to come see me. And im sincerely sorry that this happened trust me. But on the 23rd ima go crazy for yall and give it my all. That was my first racist pilot whom cancelled a plane. But we back on for the 23rd mark my words."

Check out Chief Keef's full post below.

See Chief Keef Explain His Cancelled Chicago Show

Chieffkeeffsossa/Instagram Chief Keef explains cancelled show on his IG Story.

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