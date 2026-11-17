Chance The Rapper is a girl dad for the third time, welcoming a baby with his girlfriend over the weekend.

Last Sunday (Nov. 15), Chance announced the arrival of little Hayli with a carousel of photos on Instagram, sharing pictures of the newborn as well as various stages of his girlfriend's pregnancy. He did not reveal his girlfriend's name, however.

"Welcome to the world Hayli," he wrote in the caption. "Mom n Dad love you. God is with you."

This is the third child for the Chicago native, who shares daughters Kensli and Marli with ex-wife Kirsten Corley. The couple finalized their divorce in January 2025, nine months after they initially announced they'd be separating.

After years of dating, the pair married in March of 2019 in Newport Beach, Calif. But by October of 2022, things seemed like they were starting to go south as Kirsten spoke out after Chance's X account liked a sexually explicit post. And in April of 2023, she released a statement after a video of Chano dutty wining on women at Carnival went viral.

Announcing their separation in April 2024, the pair wrote in a joint statement on Instagram, "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you - Chance & Kirsten."

Corley officially filed for divorce from the Chicago rapper that December.

Check out photos of Chance, his girlfriend and their baby girl below.

See Chance The Rapper's Newborn Baby Girl

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