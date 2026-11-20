Boosie BadAzz won't face aggravated assault charges after a grand jury declines to indict him.

According to documents obtained by XXL, a grand jury in Harris County, TX, delivered a No Bill on Friday (Nov. 20) and decided not to indict Boosie BadAzz on aggravated assault charges. A No Bill means the grand jury declined to bring formal felony charges, resulting in the case being dismissed.

XXL has reached out to Boosie's attorney, Kent Schaffer, for comment.

The assault case stemmed from a May 2026 incident at the Dome Nightclub in Houston, TX. Investigators alleged that Boosie hit a security guard over the head with a glass hookah after he refused to let Boosie's female friend use the bathroom as the club was letting out. The attack left the victim requiring eight staples to treat his head injuries. Boosie would later post a video on his Instagram account denying that he committed the assault on the security guard.

But Boosie's legal problems are far from over.

Edward Iglehart, the security guard that was hit with the glass hookah, filed a $5 million civil lawsuit against Boosie in July of 2026 claiming the Louisiana rapper "violently attacked him" with a hookah that left him bleeding heavily. In addition to seeking damages for assault and battery, Iglehart is suing for defamation over comments Boosie allegedly posted about him on social media. He's also suing 1720 Main Street Entities, the company that owns the club, alleging they overserved Boosie and his guests, which led to an unsafe work environment.

Boosie's attorney, Kent Schaffer, told Billboard on Friday that Boosie is happy to be cleared of the allegations.

"We have said from the beginning that this was an attempt to get money from Boosie, and we feel vindicated that the grand jury found there was no probable cause for an indictment," he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, after his assault case was dismissed, Boosie BadAzz expressed how he felt on social media. You can watch his reaction below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz's Celebrate His Aggravated Assault Case Being Dismissed

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