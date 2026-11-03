BigXThaPlug Agrees That Rap Is Dying, Says Drill Music Killed Hip-Hop

BigXThaPlug was quick to say yes when asked if he feels rap music is dying, and he insists drill music is one of the leading causes.

In an interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast that premiered on Oct. 28, host Shannon Sharpe was surprised at how fast X replied, "Yes," when asked about the death of the genre. The Texas native then explained his reasoning.

"I been rapping five years. Ain't no way I should be at the top," X said. "There's no way somebody that got a TikTok song should have the number one hip-hop song in the world. And you got people who been rapping their whole life, who been in this game forever and know the ins and outs, and you're in the same boat as Future. How does that work? It's people who ain't put in a lick of work in the same category as Drake. The hip-hop game I feel like now is a money game."

BigX went on to say country music is really flourishing right now, but that even people within the genre said country took a hit and is just now bouncing back. When asked how hip-hop could do the same, he had some ideas.

"It need to be fun again," X said. "I feel like it ain't fun no more. And no disrespect to the drill rappers and you're not gonna be making diss songs [at me], but when the drill music came out, it kind of I feel like... They was killing other things, but they was killing hip-hop, too. It definitely did something different to it and now I feel like everybody feel like they gotta be aggressive. They gotta be a gangsta."

"Man Snoop Dogg had songs with Katy Perry," he continued. "It's not that anymore. Hopefully, I'm bringing that back."

Check out the full interview below. The drill music conversation happens around the 1:33:19 mark.

Watch BigXThaPlug Discuss His Thoughts on Rap Dying

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