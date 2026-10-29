BigXthaPlug claims he made $1 million from streams in just the last quarter as an independent artist.

X pulled up to discuss his forthcoming album, Better With Time, in a new interview with Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, which premiered on Wednesday (Oct. 28). During the sit-down, Sharpe brought up the topic of streaming and how some artists believe they are being taken advantage of.

"[Those other artists are] signed to labels. It's a difference," BigX explained. "I went independent. My distribution label get a small percent but once I recoup, I get all... I'ma say it like this. I made $1 million last quarter just off streams."

The rapper went on to explain that earning money independently has given him more leverage when it comes to negotiating a potential deal with a major record label. Rather than prioritizing an advance or a large upfront payment, X is focused on securing a favorable percentage of his earnings.

"Now, if I go sign to a major, I have leverage," he continued. "I don't care about the money. I got money now. So, I just care about my percentage."

BigXthaPlug is currently signed to UnitedMasters, a distribution company that works with independent artists, including Vic Mensa, Bay Swag, Ro$ama, 2026 XXL Freshman La Reezy, Brent Faiyaz and others.

Check out the full interview below. The streaming conversation happens around the 1:23:42 mark. Better With Time drops Friday (Oct. 30).

Watch BigXThaPlug Reveal His Streaming Income on Club Shay Shay

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