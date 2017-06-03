Big Boi Reveals Cover, Tracklist and Release Date for ‘Boomiverse’ Album

While Andre 3000 is still on hiatus, Big Boi is busy holding down the OutKast crown. The Atlanta luminary has been prepping his new album, Boomiverse, and now he reveals the official cover, release date and tracklist for the upcoming LP.

The project will be dropping in two weeks, with a release date of June 16. The new album will feature 12 songs with guest appearances from Killer Mike, Jeezy, Kurupt, Snoop Dogg, Pimp C, Sleepy Brown and Curren$y. The cover art for the new project shows a head shot of Big seemingly floating around in the cosmos. Before him is a red box.

Boomiverse is going to be a double album, with this serving as Part 1. XXL recently chopped it up with the rapper about the details of the project, his third solo LP. "Boomiverse is basically the big boom, like the Big Bang Theory, the beginning of something new," he said. "When [Dr. Dre’s] The Chronic came out, music changed. When [Snoop Dogg’s] Doggystyle came out, music changed, when Wu-Tang came out, music changed. This is one of those big booms where we start it off and just switched to something else and hopefully everyone else will follow suit and just reach for something else than everybody’s song sounding exactly the same. All the patterns, the cadences, the beats; you can do more," he added.

Check out the full tracklist below.

Big Boi's Boomiverse Tracklist

1. "Da Next Day"

2. "Kill Jill" Feat. Killer Mike and Jeezy

3. "Mic Jack"

4. "In the South" Feat. Gucci Mane and Pimp C

5. "Order of Operations"

6. "All Night"

7. "Get Wit It" Feat. Snoop Dogg

8. "Overthunk"

9. "Chocolate"

10. "Made Man" Feat. Killer Mike and Kurupt

11. "Freakanomics" Feat. Sleepy Brown

12. "Follow Deez" Feat. Curren$y and Killer Mike

40 Hip-Hop Albums Turning 20 in 2017