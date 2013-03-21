xxl-freshmen-cover loading...

Every year when we release the Freshman Class, we get a lot of fans and a lot of haters. It's understandable. If your boy (or girl) is (or isn't) on the list, you want to celebrate (or hate).

In 2012, people were asking "What's a Macklemore?" and then a few months later, same people are saying that's the best pick of the year.

People also use this time to compare classes and figure out which is the best. Somebody tweeted "Ain't nobody been good on that Freshman list since 2009." Good is subjective, but there are record sales and airplay charts that that would argue Kendrick, Meek, Wiz, J. Cole, Big Sean, Future, K.R.I.T., the aforementioned Macklemore and others that are at least, pretty good.

It seems every year is the best class ever but only time will tell. The 2013 class certainly has potential for "Best Class Ever" with T.D.E.'s ScHoolboy Q and Ab-Soul, Action Bronson, Funk Volume's Dizzy Wright, Pro Era's Joey Bada$$, Travi$ Scott, Trinidad Jame$, Angel Haze, Kirko Bangz' millions of Youtube hits and Logic just signed to Def Jam.

