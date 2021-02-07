Local Florida Mayor Calls Out 50 Cent for Having Packed Super Bowl Party

50 Cent is facing backlash from the mayor of St. Petersburg, Fla. for hosting a packed Super Bowl party amid the pandemic.

Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is taking place in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday (Feb. 7), and 50 Cent has been hosting a number of events in the city and surrounding areas leading up to the game.

On Feb. 5, Fif hosted a party at a private open-air airport hangar in St. Pete, with ticket prices ranging from $85 to $7,000. Those who attended were reportedly required to wear masks and social distance. There was also supposed to be a limited capacity. However, video of the party shows the contrary, with maskless attendees standing shoulder to shoulder near the stage.

The mayor of St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman, got wind of the party on Saturday (Feb. 6) and called out the Power producer on social media. "This isn't how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl," Kriseman tweeted. "It's not safe or smart. It's stupid. We're going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent."

Though most rappers have been laying low during the coronavirus pandemic, some artists have continued to perform live shows despite the risk involved for themselves and their fans. Last week, video surfaced of City Girls performing a show in South Florida for a sea of unmasked attendees.

Last month, Bow Wow faced backlash for performing for a packed club in Houston where Meek Mill also performed.