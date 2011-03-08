TRUTH:

On Being a 2011 XXL Freshman: “It means a lot to me to be on the cover this year, because last year I thought I deserved to make it. But the more I think about it, I know I wasn’t really ready yet. I’m really going to step everything up in the next 365 days. And this is, like, one of the biggest shots in my life right now. I have mixtape plans for killing every beat that’s out there in the street right now. I have plans to just take it to the next level and let them know this is that guy to look out for in 2011.

Being on the Freshmen cover was something I’ve always dreamed of. Yeah, it’s been all good. A lot of people talk about who they think don’t deserve to make XXL, but I think it’s been good. Diggy, Big K.R.I.T., CyHi, Yelawolf, Kendrick Lamar—all them guys, all of them hot. Every last one of them because if they were in the Freshman Class then evidently they were doing something right, they were making some type of good music. I haven’t really heard from the other guys since the shoot but I had hit up Mac Miller on Twitter a couple of times. Lil B—maybe. I respect them all. The round table was alright. It was kind of cool. It was a lot going on, but, really, I’m not a super talkative person in those types of situations. But, it all went well with me.

I liked the cypher part. Me, Fred the Godson, Big K.R.I.T. I heard Diggy going in. CyHi, Kendrick Lamar, Yelawolf. That was good. That was a good part for me. I think it’ll open a lot of doors for me. Freshmen will give me a face because a lot of people heard of me, but a lot of people haven’t gotten the chance to see my face. The Freshmen, XXL—it’s everywhere. So it’s definitely going to give me a face. That’s the biggest thing it’ll do for me.

Two years ago, I was locked up looking at the magazine. The hardest hurdles for me was the streets, just getting out the streets. Surviving. Staying out of prison and staying on track. Staying focused. I knew I had the talent to be on the magazine [cover], so that’s the one thing that motivated me when I got out the streets. My goal was to get on that Freshmen cover last year. I wanted to be on it last year, but I don’t think I was ready. Last year, I thought I was ready at that time, but when you move forward you realize, ‘Naw I ain’t ready for it.’

The other [former] Freshmen that I always liked were Wale, Wiz Khalifa, Pill. I ain’t really gotten the chance to link up with Pill yet because he’s just signed and I’ve been running around. But, me and Wale work good together. He’s got his own following. I got my own following. He got different type of music. I got different type of music. It’s a good thing working with him. They all motivate me because they go hard in their own way. We’ll be able to make music and, plus, make a movie this summer."

