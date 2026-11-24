2 Chainz is setting the record straight about his recent Cybertruck accident, revealing the incident was the result of another driver trying to dodge an opossum.

On Tuesday (Nov. 24), the Atlanta native shared more footage from the accident, which happened two days prior. In the caption, he thanked people for their genuine concern and dispelled rumors that he was impaired in any way at the time of impact. He also revealed he broke his ribs in the melee.

"A lot of calls and concern on my well being, i appreciate everyone who reaching out," he wrote. "im good , just resting with broke ribs , no I wasn’t drinking,smoking ,sleeping or on auto pilot , the other driver dodged a possum and hit me head on , smh , hope that answers all of your questions , Blessed.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, 2 Chainz had shared footage showing severe damage to the vehicle, including what appears to be a torn-off front axle and a damaged rear tire. According to reports, it appears the accident may have happened after 2 Chainz and his son, Halo Epps, attended a basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The rapper debuted his custom orange Tesla Cybertruck in July of 2024. In a video shared to social media, he highlighted some of the unique features, including custom 24-inch Forgiato wheels designed specifically for the truck and a wolf-theme decal.

Check out 2 Chainz's latest post about the accident below.

See 2 Chainz Reflect on the Harrowing Accident

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DgIeWm5NQIw/

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